MBA student who murdered girlfriend in Indore arrested in Mumbai, cops say he attempted tantric rituals

BHOPAL: Piyush Dhamnodiya, the 22-year-old MBA student from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, who was on the run after murdering his 24-year-old batchmate and girlfriend at his rented room in Indore, has been arrested in Mumbai.

Currently being questioned by the Indore police on remand, the arrested youth, who is the son of a businessman in Mandsaur, has confessed to strangling the woman to death on February 10.

“The youth, who was our prime murder suspect, has been arrested with the help of Mumbai police,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Indore) Krishan Lalchandani said on Monday.

Circumstantial evidence collected from the spot and the ongoing grilling of the murder accused suggest that after killing his girlfriend, he had ganja and liquor and remained seated near her nude body. He is being grilled to figure out the possibility of him having attempted sex with the body, while being in an intoxicated state.

Dhamnodiya has revealed that he was in a relationship with the girl for around a year and wanted to marry her. The girl was also pressuring him for the marriage, but owing to opposition from their families, they couldn’t go ahead.

Police said he saw her chats with multiple men in a chat application on her phone, which enraged him, prompting the murder. He had also reportedly uploaded her objectionable videos and pictures on multiple social media groups, including a group of college friends.