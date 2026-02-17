Nation

Ajit Pawar plane crash case: Civil aviation authority confirms both flight recorders damaged due to heat

The investigation is being strictly conducted in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.
A team of forensic experts investigates the site of the plane crash,
A team of forensic experts investigates the site of the plane crash,File | ANI
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Updated on
2 min read

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday issued an official note on the aircraft that crashed on 28 January in Baramati, carrying Ajit Pawar, confirming that both the independent flight recorders sustained fire damage.

The note also said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is carrying out a detailed investigation into the accident involving the Learjet 45 aircraft VT-SSK crash.

The investigation is being strictly conducted in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017 and the international standards and recommended practices of ICAO Annexe 13.

A team of forensic experts investigates the site of the plane crash,
After Pawar’s plane crash, Centre holds 'very thorough' study of NSOPs, uncontrolled airfields

“The aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. Both recorders were exposed to intense heat for a prolonged period during the accident and sustained fire damage,” the note read. 

It further added that the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), manufactured by L3-Communications, has been successfully downloaded at the AAIB Flight Recorder Laboratory. 

“The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), manufactured by Honeywell, is undergoing detailed technical examination. Assistance has been sought from the Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture for specialised support in data retrieval,” the note stated.

The AAIB is diligently following all prescribed technical and procedural protocols to ensure a comprehensive, objective and evidence-based investigation.

The Bureau remains fully committed to transparency and will share further information at the appropriate stage of the investigation.

The AAIB respectfully requests all stakeholders to avoid speculation and allow the investigation process to proceed in accordance with established procedures.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died in a Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) plane crash along with the pilot, co-pilot, crew member and security guard.

A team of forensic experts investigates the site of the plane crash,
Wait for DGCA probe to conclude in Ajit Pawar plane crash case, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
Civil Aviation Authority
Ajit Pawar plane crash case
flight recorders

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com