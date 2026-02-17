Ajit Pawar plane crash case: Civil aviation authority confirms both flight recorders damaged due to heat

“The aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. Both recorders were exposed to intense heat for a prolonged period during the accident and sustained fire damage,” the note read.

It further added that the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), manufactured by L3-Communications, has been successfully downloaded at the AAIB Flight Recorder Laboratory.

“The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), manufactured by Honeywell, is undergoing detailed technical examination. Assistance has been sought from the Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture for specialised support in data retrieval,” the note stated.

The AAIB is diligently following all prescribed technical and procedural protocols to ensure a comprehensive, objective and evidence-based investigation.

The Bureau remains fully committed to transparency and will share further information at the appropriate stage of the investigation.

The AAIB respectfully requests all stakeholders to avoid speculation and allow the investigation process to proceed in accordance with established procedures.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died in a Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) plane crash along with the pilot, co-pilot, crew member and security guard.