After Pawar’s plane crash, Centre holds 'very thorough' study of NSOPs, uncontrolled airfields

The government is carrying out a “very thorough study” of flight operations by Non-Scheduled Operators (NSOPs) and the use of uncontrolled airfields to identify areas requiring action, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has said.

Naidu's comments came in the aftermath of a fatal plane crash involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Flight operations by NSOPs have since come under closer regulatory scrutiny following the crash of a Learjet 45, owned by VSR Ventures, which claimed the lives of Pawar and four others on January 28 in Baramati.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already initiated a special safety audit of NSOPs earlier this month.

Naidu told PTI on Sunday that the civil aviation ministry is doing a "thorough study" of the NSOPs, as well as the uncontrolled airfields.

Areas where something needs to be done with respect to NSOPs and uncontrolled airfields will be looked into, he said.

On January 28, VSR Ventures' Learjet 45, carrying Pawar and four others, crashed near the Baramati airport, and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to very soon come out with its preliminary report on the fatal accident.

NSOPs are generally those entities that do not have a fixed schedule for operators and mostly operate chartered flights.