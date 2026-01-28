'Runway not in sight': What happened before the Baramati aircraft crash that killed Ajit Pawar, four others

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday said that the visibility was poor near the Baramati airport in Pune, when the aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed earlier in the day, killing all the passengers.

"Teams from the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) have arrived to carry out a probe into the accident. Preliminary information suggests that visibility was poor at the time the aircraft was attempting to land," Naidu told reporters.

66-year old Ajit Pawar, his Personal Security Officer, an attendant, and two crew members (pilot in command and the first officer) were killed after the aircraft crash landed at Baramati. Pawar was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state.

According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am.

According to an official release from the Aviation Ministry, the aircraft initially executed a go-around after the pilot informed that the runway was not in sight. The aircraft crashed during the second attempt at landing after the pilot confirmed that the runway was visible, but failed to give a readback of landing clearance.

The release noted that the Baramati airport is an "uncontrolled airfield" where flight traffic information is handled by pilots or instructors from the local flying schools.

Citing an ATC official, the release narrated the sequence of events as follows:

The aircraft --a Learjet 45 XR, registered as VI-SSK and operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures-- first established contact with the Baramati airport at 8:18 am on Wednesday, minutes after it left Mumbai at 8.10 am.