Bihar government signs MoUs worth Rs 468 crore at AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI: The Government of Bihar on Tuesday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 468 crore at the world’s largest India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026.

The agreements were signed with several major technology companies as well as with the Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna).

At the summit, innovators from Bihar engaged with leading global companies associated with artificial intelligence.

According to an official statement, "To promote innovation, incubation and employment, Bihar has signed MoU of Rs. 60 crore for setting up Bihar AI CoE and 250 Crore for setting up a research park at IIT Patna. For setting up the Bihar AI coe, Tiger Analytics will be Industry Partner and IIT Patna will be Academic Partner".

Under the Bihar GCC Policy 2026 and Bihar IT Policy 2024, the state government also signed MoUs with notable GCC and IT units, including Red Cyber (Rs 103 crore), GrowQR (Rs 30 crore) and CIPL (Rs 25 crore), among others.