Bihar government signs MoUs worth Rs 468 crore at AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI: The Government of Bihar on Tuesday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 468 crore at the world’s largest India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026.
The agreements were signed with several major technology companies as well as with the Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT Patna).
At the summit, innovators from Bihar engaged with leading global companies associated with artificial intelligence.
According to an official statement, "To promote innovation, incubation and employment, Bihar has signed MoU of Rs. 60 crore for setting up Bihar AI CoE and 250 Crore for setting up a research park at IIT Patna. For setting up the Bihar AI coe, Tiger Analytics will be Industry Partner and IIT Patna will be Academic Partner".
Under the Bihar GCC Policy 2026 and Bihar IT Policy 2024, the state government also signed MoUs with notable GCC and IT units, including Red Cyber (Rs 103 crore), GrowQR (Rs 30 crore) and CIPL (Rs 25 crore), among others.
Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, who attended the occasion, said, "This move is expected to create over 10,000 new job opportunities in the field of emerging technologies. Additionally, more than 50,000 youth will receive skill development training through AI-linked programs".
The five-day summit shall witness participation from CEOs of more than 100 technology companies and representatives from over 135 countries.
Bihar is exploring opportunities to integrate artificial intelligence into governance and ensure more effective implementation of government schemes.
It is worth noting that the Government of Bihar recently approved the Bihar Global Capacity Centre (GCC) Policy 2026 and the Bihar Semiconductor Policy 2026 to position the State as a global technology hub for eastern and northeastern India.
Bihar’s Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the Bihar State Pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit & Expo 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
The Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
The programme was conducted under the chairmanship of the Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh.
Minister of Information Technology, Government of Bihar, Shreyasi Singh, Industry Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha were also present.
Other attendees included Pratyay Amrit, Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar; B. Rajender, Additional Chief Secretary, GAD; Kundan Kumar, Secretary, Industries; Abhay Kumar Singh, Secretary, DIT; Saurabh Yadav, Director of Agriculture; Prof. Pritam Kumar, IIT Patna; and Prof. T. N. Singh, Director, IIT Patna.
Later, Pratyay Amrit stated, "To develop Bihar as the technology hub of northeastern India, the state government has undertaken several major initiatives. These include the announcement of a 'Mega AI Core of Engineering' under the Bihar AI Mission, signing of agreements with industry partners and academic partners, signing of investment intent letters with leading investors, unveiling of state policies, launch of the Bihar GCC Policy 2026 and Bihar Semiconductor Policy 2026, and the establishment of a Research Park at IIT Patna, among others".
As India emerges as a global agenda-setter in the field of artificial intelligence, Bihar is steadily establishing itself as a technology hub in northeastern India.
The introduction of the Bihar GCC Policy, Semiconductor Policy and IT Policy has significantly heightened interest among global technology companies in the state.