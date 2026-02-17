Booth battle: Congress outpaces BJP in agent appointments for SIR in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The opposition Congress has outpaced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in appointing Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttarakhand.

According to sources within the Uttarakhand Election Commission, the state requires a total of 11,733 agents across 70 assembly seats. While neither party has hit the full mark yet, the Congress has successfully nominated 7,968 agents, compared to the BJP's 7,165.

The district-wise breakdown highlights a fragmented battlefield. In Rudraprayag, the Congress achieved a 100 per cent success rate, appointing agents for all 362 booths, while the BJP followed closely with 359. Similarly, in the high-stakes Haridwar district, the Congress dominated with 1,523 agents against the BJP’s 946 out of 1,715 booths.

However, the BJP maintained its stronghold in the border district of Pithoragarh, achieving a perfect score by appointing agents in all 611 booths, whereas the Congress managed only 211. The ruling party also matched this performance in Champawat, securing 100 per cent of the 344 booths.