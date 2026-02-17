Don’t fear AI, prepare for it: Modi says skills are the answer to AI job fears

The remarks came against the backdrop of the ongoing AI Summit in New Delhi, where global leaders, industry experts and policymakers have been discussing the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence. The summit has become a focal point for debates on regulation, innovation and the future of work in the age of AI, bringing together voices from government, business and academia to shape a shared vision for the technology’s development.

Preparation is the best antidote to fear. That is why we have been investing in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," he said in an interview with ANI, adding that the government is committed to strengthening every effort by the talented youth to make AI a force multiplier for innovation and inclusion.

Modi underlined that India is placing strong emphasis on training programmes that integrate digital literacy, advanced computing skills and domain-specific knowledge, enabling workers to move up the value chain as technology evolves. He said reskilling and upskilling are central to ensuring that AI becomes a tool for empowerment rather than exclusion.

The Prime Minister also encouraged young innovators to harness AI for solving real-world problems, expanding access to services and promoting inclusive growth. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting startups, researchers and entrepreneurs who use artificial intelligence to drive innovation while creating employment opportunities.

Highlighting India’s demographic advantage, Modi said the country’s youthful population, combined with focused investment in skills, positions it well to benefit from the AI revolution. He added that with the right preparation and policy support, India can turn technological disruption into a catalyst for economic growth and social inclusion rather than a source of anxiety.