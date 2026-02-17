G20-grade cyber shield activated amid intelligence inputs of attacks targeting India AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI: A high-level security alert has been sounded across agencies in-charge of guarding the India AI Impact Summit 2026 following a slew of cyber threats from foreign-based attackers.

A senior cyber security official overseeing summit operations said that a “G20-grade” multi-layered cyber shield has been activated and that it would remain in force until the conclusion of the summit on February 20.

According to the official, intelligence inputs warned of coordinated digital attacks targeting government infrastructure and summit-related systems.

Officials said that one particularly concerning threat involved misuse of technology and social media platforms to fabricate or manipulate statements by world leaders attending the summit. Authorities fear that such disinformation could potentially disrupt diplomatic engagements and public discourse.

“Cyber monitoring teams are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance of online platforms to detect and neutralise any such campaigns linked to the event,” a senior officer said.

Security agencies have also warned that government websites remain vulnerable to “watering hole” attacks, a tactic in which hackers compromise trusted websites to silently deploy malware to visitors.