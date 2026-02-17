India AI Impact Summit: Leading innovators showcase cutting-edge AI applications at I&B Ministry pavilion

NEW DELHI: The pavilion set up by the ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B) at the India AI Impact Summit on Tuesday witnessed a series of panel discussions and masterclasses focusing on AI-led disruptions in the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry. The discussions at the WAVES Creators’ Corner were curated as high-impact knowledge forums, bringing together industry leaders, venture capitalists, technologists, creators and policymakers.

The ministry’s pavilion features leading global and Indian innovators showcasing cutting-edge AI applications across filmmaking, broadcasting, language technologies, education, and digital storytelling.

Over the course of the sessions, deliberations explored the future of AI in gaming, cinema, newsroom automation, interactive media, monetisation models and ethical AI frameworks. Founder roundtables, masterclasses by noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and technology deep-dive sessions by leading global technology companies formed part of Tuesday’s programme.

The sessions moved beyond theoretical discussions and featured practical demonstrations, real-world case studies and live Q&A interactions.

“The WAVES Creators’ Corner has been conceptualized not merely as a showcase pavilion, but as a fully operational, hands-on innovation workspace…Participants gained insights into the immediate applications of AI-powered media, its investment potential and its long-term creative impact on the M&E ecosystem. The panel discussions and masterclasses will continue over the coming days at the WAVES Pavilion, further deepening engagement on the transformative role of AI in the Media and Entertainment sector,” said the ministry.

Designed to demonstrate real-world, game-changing applications of Artificial Intelligence across the AVGC-XR (Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) ecosystem, the Corner offers visitors an immersive and participatory experience.

This space serves as a strategic extension of WAVES and its key verticals; WaveX, Waves Bazaar, and the Create in India Challenges, with WaveX startups taking center stage through impactful demonstrations and live deployments.