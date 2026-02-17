India AI Impact Summit: Leading innovators showcase cutting-edge AI applications at I&B Ministry pavilion

NEW DELHI: The pavilion set up by the ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B) at the India AI Impact Summit on Tuesday witnessed a series of panel discussions and masterclasses focusing on AI-led disruptions in the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry. The discussions at the WAVES Creators’ Corner were curated as high-impact knowledge forums, bringing together industry leaders, venture capitalists, technologists, creators and policymakers.
The ministry’s pavilion features leading global and Indian innovators showcasing cutting-edge AI applications across filmmaking, broadcasting, language technologies, education, and digital storytelling.
Over the course of the sessions, deliberations explored the future of AI in gaming, cinema, newsroom automation, interactive media, monetisation models and ethical AI frameworks. Founder roundtables, masterclasses by noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and technology deep-dive sessions by leading global technology companies formed part of Tuesday’s programme.
The sessions moved beyond theoretical discussions and featured practical demonstrations, real-world case studies and live Q&A interactions.
“The WAVES Creators’ Corner has been conceptualized not merely as a showcase pavilion, but as a fully operational, hands-on innovation workspace…Participants gained insights into the immediate applications of AI-powered media, its investment potential and its long-term creative impact on the M&E ecosystem. The panel discussions and masterclasses will continue over the coming days at the WAVES Pavilion, further deepening engagement on the transformative role of AI in the Media and Entertainment sector,” said the ministry.
Designed to demonstrate real-world, game-changing applications of Artificial Intelligence across the AVGC-XR (Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) ecosystem, the Corner offers visitors an immersive and participatory experience.
This space serves as a strategic extension of WAVES and its key verticals; WaveX, Waves Bazaar, and the Create in India Challenges, with WaveX startups taking center stage through impactful demonstrations and live deployments.
Alongside emerging innovators, leading global and Indian industry players such as Adobe, Netflix, Sony, Collective, Inshorts, KukuFM, and Whistling Woods International will showcase cutting-edge AI tools and transformative media technologies.
Visitors also experienced AI-powered game development in real time, from concept generation to playable prototypes, and engaged with AI-built video games within an interactive gaming lab environment.
The live studio environment demonstrated AI-assisted filmmaking, where prompts evolved into scripts, visuals and cinematic sequences in real time, redefining digital storytelling workflows.
Powered by AWS, BharatGen, India Today and Kalasetu startups, the newsroom installation showcased how AI agents streamline newsroom operations, from automated content generation to voice-command-based editorial management, transforming the future of media operations.
Inspired by the mythological messenger, the immersive Narad Muni installation demonstrated how AI-powered Large Language Models convert real-world questions into dynamic, conversational user experiences, showcasing the power of interactive intelligence.
The dedicated cinematic space featured approximately 150 AI-generated films curated by NFDC, LTIMindtree and Adobe, providing visitors an opportunity to unwind while witnessing the artistic and technological evolution of AI-driven filmmaking.
Through live demonstrations, creators, Content Creation Lab Powered by Adobe, experienced end-to-end AI workflows across video, audio and images, including text-to-video, image-to-video storytelling, generative edits and rapid content iteration. The showcase highlighted how AI simplified complex production processes, automated editing, enhanced visuals and accelerated storytelling from concept to final output. Overall, the experience presented AI as a catalyst for faster, smarter and more scalable multimedia content creation.