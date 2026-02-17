Minister claims SIR irregularities in Varanasi; UP CEO rejects allegations

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Minister Ravindra Jaiswal alleged large-scale irregularities in the special intensive revision process in the state, claiming that nearly one lakh votes were deleted from his assembly segment Varanasi. The Election Commission of India, however, rejected the claim following preliminary verification.

Jaiswal made the claim at a press conference in Varanasi on February 12, noting that married women aged between 30 and 40 were registered under their father's names and that some voters were listed multiple times across different booths with identical details.

Calling the ongoing SIR a “major irregularity", the minister who represents Varanasi North Assembly segment submitted a memorandum to District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar demanding a comprehensive review of the process.

Amid mounting political pressure, UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa visited Varanasi and said that the list of allegedly fake or duplicate voters provided by the minister had been examined.

“In the first phase of verification, around 4,500 voters were checked. Only nine were found to be duplicate," Rinwa said, countering claims of widespread manipulation.

According to officials, a total of 9,000 names had been submitted for scrutiny. Most discrepancies found were attributed to double form submissions or technical overlaps rather than deliberate fraud.

The CEO maintained that there was no evidence of any organised attempt to tamper with the voter list.