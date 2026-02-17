Over 50,000 die in road accidents in Bihar in seven years: Minister Dilip Jaiswal

PATNA: More than 50,000 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Bihar during the last seven years, state Road Construction Minister Dilip Jaiswal informed the Legislative Council while replying to a starred question from MLC Maheshwar Singh.

He said that according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 50,941 people died in road accidents in the state between 2019 and 2026, while around 44,000 people were injured. Nearly half of those who died were in the 18–35 age group, he noted.

Singh pointed out that 393 people died in road accidents in East Champaran district alone in 2025 and asked what steps the government was taking to prevent such deaths across the state.

Jaiswal admitted that road accidents have increased and said they are happening on almost all roads. He stated that the government has identified 1,044 accident-prone black spots and is working on safety measures. He added that a special awareness campaign will be launched, more safety instructions and signboards are being installed, and the number of zebra crossings will be increased where needed.

Replying to questions from members of the Indian National Congress, the minister said a foot overbridge has been built on Atal Path in Patna, but CCTV footage shows only 5 to 10 people use it. He said the road has proper signboards, safety instructions, service roads and foot overbridges, but public awareness is lacking. He assured the House that the government is serious about the rise in accident deaths and will take preventive steps to control them.