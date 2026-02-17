Political leaders must foster fraternity in country, says SC, asks petitioners to file fresh plea

NEW DELHI: Political leaders must foster fraternity in the country, the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday while asking 12 petitioners, including academician Roop Rekha Verma, to file a fresh plea seeking the guidelines on political speeches.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi, however, declined to entertain a PIL seeking guidelines for politicians and the media when reporting or amplifying speeches by leaders that allegedly affect the fraternity and constitutional values.

The petition, argued by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, was moved in the backdrop of alleged hate speeches by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On Monday, a CJI-led bench refused to entertain petitions seeking action against the Assam chief minister over a viral video purportedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of the Muslim community.

On Tuesday, at the outset, Sibal said that the atmosphere had become "toxic" and urged the bench to frame guidelines to ensure accountability when political speeches vitiate fraternity.

"It's becoming toxic. I am not on any individual," Sibal said, stressing that the relief sought was not directed against a particular leader.

However, the bench was not in agreement, with the CJI saying the petition appeared to single out select individuals of a particular political party.

"Of course it is against an individual, especially at this time. Withdraw this. File a simple plea on what conditional guardrails have been laid down and how political parties are violating them," the CJI said.