SC declines to hear pleas against Assam CM over ‘shooting’ video, asks petitioners to move HC

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a controversial viral video allegedly showing him aiming and firing a rifle at members of a particular community, directing petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court instead, PTI reported.
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, emphasised that litigants should not bypass high courts and directly move the apex court.
The bench observed that approaching the Supreme Court first undermines the authority of high courts. It also noted a growing trend of politically sensitive matters being brought before it ahead of elections.
“We will ask parties to exercise restraint and remain within the boundaries of constitutional morality, but every issue cannot be brought here,” the court said as reported by newsagency PTI.
During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued that Sarma was a “repeat offender” and urged the court to take up the matter directly.
The petitions were filed by leaders of the CPI and CPI(M),seeking registration of FIRs against the Assam chief minister over alleged hate speech and communal polarisation.
The petitioners also requested the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), claiming that an impartial probe by state or central agencies was unlikely.
The controversy stems from a video shared on February 7 by the Assam BJP’s official X handle, purportedly showing Sarma firing a rifle at two individuals, one wearing a skull cap and another with a beard.
The post triggered widespread political backlash and accusations of inciting communal tensions, following which the BJP deleted the video.
