SC declines to hear pleas against Assam CM over ‘shooting’ video, asks petitioners to move HC

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a controversial viral video allegedly showing him aiming and firing a rifle at members of a particular community, directing petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court instead, PTI reported.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, emphasised that litigants should not bypass high courts and directly move the apex court.

The bench observed that approaching the Supreme Court first undermines the authority of high courts. It also noted a growing trend of politically sensitive matters being brought before it ahead of elections.

“We will ask parties to exercise restraint and remain within the boundaries of constitutional morality, but every issue cannot be brought here,” the court said as reported by newsagency PTI.