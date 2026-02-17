Sachin Pilot invokes 1971 legacy as Congress faces CPI(M), BJP fire over Jamaat-e-Islami link

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under attack from the CPI(M) and the BJP over its alleged electoral understanding with the Jamaat-e-Islami in poll-bound Kerala, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said his party did not need to be lectured on nationalism and reminded them of the role played by Indira Gandhi in dividing Pakistan in 1971.

In an interview with PTI, Pilot, who is the senior AICC observer for Kerala, where elections will be held in a couple of months, also asserted that the Congress is a secular party and that the Constitution of India is the most sacrosanct document in which it believes.

The Congress leader said that every religion and every community has equal rights, that there is no favouritism, and that the Congress has always sought votes in the name of development and work, drawing on its long history of the freedom struggle and of keeping the country together.

He was reacting to a query over accusations by the ruling LDF and the BJP that the Congress is in alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami, which it claims does not adhere to secular principles, especially in light of a recent public statement by the Jamaat leadership expressing its continued commitment to the idea of an Islamic republic.

"Do not forget that it was Indira Gandhi who broke Pakistan into two, so on nationalism and patriotism we do not need to be lectured by anybody else, but the Congress has always had secular credentials, and I am proud to say that," Pilot said.

He said that one need only look at the BJP, which he alleged decides to give tickets in certain states by excluding some religions, arguing that this is not secularism and that the party adopts different positions in different states depending on what it finds suitable and conducive.

"The Congress has remained the same throughout its long history; we have upheld our ideals and ideology, we stand by them, and we will not compromise on our secular values.

We will bring like-minded parties together, and the UDF is a very strong alliance in Kerala," the Congress leader from Rajasthan said.

His statement comes as the Congress has come under sharp attack from both the CPI(M) and the BJP, who accuse it of having an electoral understanding with the Jamaat-e-Islami, alleging that the link undermines the party's claim to secular credentials.