Six Gujarat courts get bomb threat mails; nothing suspicious found so far

AHMEDABAD: Six courts in Gujarat received bomb threats via emails on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to conduct thorough searches, officials said.

Nothing suspicious was found so far, they said.

The courts in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Mehsana received the threat emails, as per the officials.

An email sent to the Vadodara district court claimed that 19 bombs were planted in the premises, a police official said.

"The mail threatened to bomb the court premises by lunchtime. The sender criticised a Tamil Nadu court's judgment in the mail. Vadodara SOG, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Dog Squad, local police and a team of cyber experts reached the spot around 11 am. The court premises were cordoned off and nothing suspicious was found," DCP, Zone 2, Manjita Vanzara said.

In Valsad, 19 courtrooms of the district court were evacuated after an email claimed 19 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) had been planted in the premises, which would blast before afternoon namaz, said Valsad Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh Jadeja.