Union Minister Meghwal hints at early statehood restoration to J&K

SRINAGAR: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal raised expectations regarding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after his statement that people "will soon hear about a decision in this regard."
"The issue of Jammu and Kashmir statehood is very sensitive," Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal told reporters in Srinagar on the sidelines of regional workshop on Tele-Law organised at SKICC, here.
"Our Home Minister Amit Shah has already assured in the Lok Sabha that the statehood will be restored to J&K. That right will be given to J&K but there is a process for it," the minister said.
Hinting at early restoration of statehood, Meghwal said, "I feel you will soon get to hear about a decision in this regard."
After abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation and downgrading of erstwhile J&K state into two UTs--Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature) by the Centre--Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly assured that the statehood to J&K would be restored at an appropriate time.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told reporters that the process of restoration of statehood has taken longer than expected. "We were hoping that it would have been restored by now but we did not get it. We have not given up the hope." He added, "We are continuously in touch with the central government on the issue."
"None of us will be satisfied till statehood is restored," the CM said.
After taking over reins of the government in October 2024 following victory in the first Assembly polls in J&K UT, Omar in the first cabinet meeting passed a resolution on restoration of statehood to J&K.
He later handed over copies of the resolution to PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other central leaders and urged them for early restoration of statehood.