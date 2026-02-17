Union Minister Meghwal hints at early statehood restoration to J&K

SRINAGAR: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal raised expectations regarding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after his statement that people "will soon hear about a decision in this regard."

"The issue of Jammu and Kashmir statehood is very sensitive," Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal told reporters in Srinagar on the sidelines of regional workshop on Tele-Law organised at SKICC, here.

"Our Home Minister Amit Shah has already assured in the Lok Sabha that the statehood will be restored to J&K. That right will be given to J&K but there is a process for it," the minister said.

Hinting at early restoration of statehood, Meghwal said, "I feel you will soon get to hear about a decision in this regard."