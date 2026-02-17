West Bengal government lodges FIR against four officers for enrolling fake voters

KOLKATA: Meeting the deadline set by the Election Commission of India (ECI) the West Bengal government on Tuesday afternoon lodged FIR against four government officers including two West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) executives.

The four officers — former Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) — of the Baruipur Purba and Moyna Assembly segments respectively in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts had allegedly enrolled fictitious voters last year.

Nandini Chakraborty, state chief secretary, had been directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday to file the FIR against the four errant officers by 17 February. The state secretariat Nabanna finally implemented the ECI directive on Tuesday.

ECI officials said Bengal chief secretary sent her compliance report before the 5 pm deadline set by the poll authority.

"The Commission, which is on a visit to Assam, will examine the same on its return from the review tour," an official said.

She rushed to Delhi on Friday evening and appeared before the full bench of the Commission to explain why the poll panel’s directives could not be implemented so far.