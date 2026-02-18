Congress slams Centre over display of Chinese robot at AI Summit, calls it 'disorganised PR spectacle'

Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led central government over displaying a Chinese-made robotic dog at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Calling the AI summit a "disorganised PR spectacle," leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleged that Chinese products were being exhibited there instead of leveraging India's talent.

"Instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Gandhi's remarks came after a controversy erupted over the display of a Chinese-made robotic dog labelled 'Orion' at the stall of the Galgotias University at the AI Summit Expo.

While explaining the features of the robot to a news channel on Tuesday, Neha Singh, a professor of communications at the University, claimed that it "has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University."

As the video went viral, social media users highlighted that the robot was actually a Unitree Go2, manufactured by China's Unitree Robotics and commonly used in research and education worldwide.

Shortly after, the university was asked to vacate the stall at the AI summit.