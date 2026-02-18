Indigenous naval muscle on display at International Fleet Review in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: More than 70 naval platforms from India and abroad lined up off the coast of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for the International Fleet Review (IFR), with the composition of the fleet highlighting the Indian Navy’s increasing reliance on indigenously designed and built platforms alongside expanding maritime engagement across the Indo-Pacific.

The International Fleet Review follows earlier editions held in 2001 and 2016, during the presidencies of K.R. Narayanan and Pranab Mukherjee respectively. In a first, the edition coincides with the multinational naval exercise MILAN and the Conclave of Chiefs under the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), making it the largest edition so far.

Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said, “Nearly 72 delegations are participating in these events, demonstrating the level of cooperation among countries and the importance of maritime security as a shared concern, given that the oceans are a global commons.”

While the participation of foreign warships underlined naval outreach and cooperation, the composition of the Indian contingent reflected the growing presence of platforms built at Indian shipyards. “The maiden participation of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the presence of the indigenously built Kalvari-class submarine, and the large number of platforms designed and constructed in India highlight the extent of indigenous capability now present in the fleet,” said Capt Madhwal.

During Operation Sindoor last year, the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant led the carrier battle group (CBG) in the Arabian Sea, with its deployment contributing to Pakistan’s naval assets remaining confined to harbour. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the carrier represents the most complex warship constructed in India and operates with embarked MiG-29K fighter aircraft.