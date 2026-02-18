Indigenous naval muscle on display at International Fleet Review in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: More than 70 naval platforms from India and abroad lined up off the coast of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for the International Fleet Review (IFR), with the composition of the fleet highlighting the Indian Navy’s increasing reliance on indigenously designed and built platforms alongside expanding maritime engagement across the Indo-Pacific.
The International Fleet Review follows earlier editions held in 2001 and 2016, during the presidencies of K.R. Narayanan and Pranab Mukherjee respectively. In a first, the edition coincides with the multinational naval exercise MILAN and the Conclave of Chiefs under the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), making it the largest edition so far.
Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said, “Nearly 72 delegations are participating in these events, demonstrating the level of cooperation among countries and the importance of maritime security as a shared concern, given that the oceans are a global commons.”
While the participation of foreign warships underlined naval outreach and cooperation, the composition of the Indian contingent reflected the growing presence of platforms built at Indian shipyards. “The maiden participation of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the presence of the indigenously built Kalvari-class submarine, and the large number of platforms designed and constructed in India highlight the extent of indigenous capability now present in the fleet,” said Capt Madhwal.
During Operation Sindoor last year, the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant led the carrier battle group (CBG) in the Arabian Sea, with its deployment contributing to Pakistan’s naval assets remaining confined to harbour. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the carrier represents the most complex warship constructed in India and operates with embarked MiG-29K fighter aircraft.
The review also featured the Navy’s latest indigenous surface combatants, including Visakhapatnam-class guided missile destroyers under Project 15B and Nilgiri-class stealth frigates under Project 17A. Designed by the Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design and built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the ships are equipped with integrated mast systems, advanced electronic warfare suites and vertically launched missile systems for air defence and strike roles.
Also on display were some of the Navy’s recent indigenous additions, including Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft designed for submarine hunting in littoral and shallow waters, and INS Nistar, the Navy’s diving support and submarine rescue vessel that serves as the support platform for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle used in submarine rescue and deep-sea diving operations. Both platforms have been built in Indian shipyards. Furthermore, three submarines were featured in the mobile column, including a Kalvari-class submarine constructed in India under technology transfer (ToT) arrangements with France.
The aerial segment of the review included MiG-29k fighter aircraft, P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft, Dornier Do-228 maritime reconnaissance aircraft and naval helicopters such as the MH-60R Seahawk and Sea King. Among the notable participants was the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv Mk III, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), whose naval and Coast Guard variants had been grounded after a fatal Indian Coast Guard crash in January last year that led to fleet-wide safety checks and technical investigations.
QUAD navies, global media in attendance
The review also unfolded against a wider strategic backdrop, with all four QUAD countries, India, the United States, Japan and Australia, present in Visakhapatnam. As reported by TNIE, the United States was expected to deploy a destroyer for the event, but the vessel did not participate due to operational requirements. U.S. participation otherwise remained unchanged, with a P-8 maritime patrol aircraft taking part in the IFR flypast and set to participate in Exercise MILAN.
Responding to a query from TNIE, a spokesperson from the U.S. Embassy in India said, “Due to emergent requirements, the USS Pinckney is not able to participate in the International Fleet Review this year. Other U.S. participation remains unchanged. The United States values our continuing partnership with India and looks forward to a successful event.”
In another first, around 30 foreign journalists from developed countries, the Global South and small island nations were invited and present to cover the events, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) facilitating visits to showcase India’s indigenous naval platforms and the Navy’s expanding domestic shipbuilding capability.