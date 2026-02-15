Operation Sindoor carrier INS Vikrant, QUAD navies among representatives of 74 nations at IFR-MILAN

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy will host the International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN in Visakhapatnam this week, bringing together representatives from around 74 countries for a ten day maritime engagement off the eastern seaboard.

The navies of the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) will also be among the participants.

The indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which led the Carrier Battle Group (CBG) during Operation Sindoor and compelled Pakistani warships to remain in harbour, is set to be the star attraction at both the fleet review and the multinational exercise.

The engagements will also include the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs and an International Maritime Seminar, bringing together naval leadership and maritime experts to discuss evolving regional security challenges and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

This is the first time the IFR, Exercise MILAN and the IONS engagements are being held simultaneously, making it the largest edition so far, with participation from around 65 navies and over 90 warships and nearly 50 aircraft expected to take part.

The scale of participation comes amid a more complex maritime environment marked by the rapid expansion of the Chinese PLA Navy and increased deployments in the Indian Ocean, as well as continued operational activity by Pakistan’s Navy in the Arabian Sea. In this context, India’s ability to convene a large number of navies assumes added strategic significance.

Participating nations include Russia, Iran, Bangladesh, Japan, Australia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives, pointing to continued engagement with both major naval powers and regional littoral states.