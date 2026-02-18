Ajit Pawar plane crash case: Rohit bolsters sabotage claim, presents supporting documents

He also said that the criminal investigation should be carried out in Ajit Pawar plane crash.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the plane crash involving her husband.

Notably, Ms Pawar, along with her son and party leaders, also met CM Devendra Fadnavis in this regard.

Bolstering his claim, Rohit Pawar said, it was also in the public domain that a senior TDP leader attended the wedding of VSR’s owner’s son in Rajasthan a year ago. He said a private jet of a minister from Andhra Pradesh is also run by the VSR company.

Rohit Pawar said that while the black box of the aircraft that carried Ajit Pawar was in bad shape due to heat, as per the civil aviation ministry, experts note that the black box cannot be destroyed in high heat.

He said that according to experts, there are chances of the black box being damaged only if the temperature remains at 1100°C for an hour.

“But in the crash incident, the place of the black box in the aircraft was not damaged and was far away from the high heat. How come the authority claims that the black box got damaged? This is nothing but a lame excuse given by the authorities,” Rohit Pawar alleged.

He also said DGCA has issued the airworthiness certificate to VSR firm’s aircraft on September 16, 2021, and the certificate of registration is dated December 27, 2022.

He said that the aircraft was purchased from the USA, and it had exhausted 'Time Before Overhauling'.

"Time Before Overhauling means that the engine's life ended despite the fact that it had registered in India. A few of the DGCA officers helped them to get it done, it is illegal in India," he said.