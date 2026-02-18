SC directs leaders to foster fraternity, declines petition on political speeches

NEW DELHI: “Political leaders must foster fraternity in the country,” the Supreme Court of India orally observed on Tuesday while hearing a writ petition filed by 12 petitioners seeking directions to curb “constitutionally unbecoming” speeches by persons holding constitutional offices, along with guidelines on political discourse.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi, declined to entertain the petition. However, it suggested that the plea be withdrawn and a fresh, properly drafted petition be filed focusing solely on constitutional principles.

“Let the petitioners not create an impression that they are against a particular party or individual,” the bench observed.

The petition, filed by a group of citizens including former civil servants, diplomats, academicians, researchers and members of civil society, sought guidelines for politicians as well as the media while reporting or amplifying speeches that allegedly undermine fraternity and constitutional values.

The court acknowledged that the petitioners were “eminent persons” and said it respected both them and the seriousness of the issue. However, it noted that the issue had already been addressed in a judgment delivered by Justice Nagarathna in the Kaushal Kishore case.