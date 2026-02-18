SC flags ‘growing’ trend of lawyers using AI for drafting pleas

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Tuesday expressed serious concern over a growing trend of lawyers filing petitions drafted with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, which contain even non-existent judgments.

As India hosts the world’s largest artificial intelligence conclave, the AI Impact Summit-2026, to make a big pitch for the new technology, the Supreme Court red-flagged its flip side.

“We have been alarmingly told that some lawyers have started using AI for drafting. It is absolutely uncalled for,” the CJI said, as he flagged the issue of growing use of AI in court filings without proper verification.

The other two judges in the bench—Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice B V Nagarathna—were also unhappy over the use of AI in drafting petitions. Justice Nagarathna pointed out that she recently came across a citation ‘Mercy v. Mankind’, which never existed. Echoing her, the CJI mentioned a similar instance that happened in Justice Dipankar Datta’s court. “Not one, series of such judgments were cited,” the CJI said.

Justice Nagarathna said, “This would be fine when and where the citation would be correct, but the fake quotes attributed to the judgment is a serious concern to the judges.” She said that it created an additional burden on the part of judges.