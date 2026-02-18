Seek residence where funds were spent, not in J&K: NC leader tells BJP MP to make demands in UP

SRINAGAR: Day after Jammu and Kashmir BJP MP Rajya Sabha Ghulam Ali demanded government accomodation in Srinagar to 'effectively discharge parliamentary duties', National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq suggested the MP seek accomodation from Uttar Pradesh government instead.

The NC leader was referring to MP Ali's alleged involvement in diversion of J&K MPLADS funds to UP.

“I think if he (Khatana) had applied for official accommodation, it should not be given to him now. He should seek accommodation from the UP government,” senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq told reporters outside the Assembly complex in Jammu.

He said when Khatana was nominated to Rajya Sabha from J&K, he was sent to the upper house because was a tribal and Gujjar leader and represented one section of the backward community.

“He lives in J&K and his family lives here. But when it comes to MPLADS funds, he spends it in UP. Then why to apply for official accommodation in J&K,” Sadiq said.

“It is strange that nine people have been nominated as MPs to Rajya Sabha and only one of them (Khatana) has spent his entire MPLADS funds in other state and in the state which already has 90 MPs. In his home constituency J&K, where it was needed the most, he did not spend it here.”