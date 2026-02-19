AI's global journey has major role for 'Aspirational India': PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday noted that the scope for unethical behaviour is limitless in artificial intelligence, and put forward suggestions for ethical use of AI which include respecting data sovereignty and making transparent safety rules.

Addressing the Leaders' Plenary session at the India AI Impact Summit, Modi also said artificial intelligence's global journey has a major role for 'Aspirational India'.

India is the land of Lord Buddha who had said right action comes from the right understanding and that is why it is very essential that everyone come together to create a roadmap that shows the right impact of AI, he said.

"And the right impact comes only when we take the right decisions at the right time, with the right intention," he said in presence of world leaders at the Bharat Mandapam here.

The prime minister said in AI, the scope for unethical behaviour is limitless and

therefore, all must expand the framework of ethical behaviour and norms for AI.

"AI companies carry a very significant responsibility," he said.