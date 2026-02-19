Anti-CAA pleas: Supreme Court schedules final hearing to start from May 5

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed the final hearing in the batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, for the week commencing on May 5, 2026.

"The cases shall be listed sequentially for final hearing beginning the week of May 5, 2026," said the CJI-led bench.

During the hearing, the court decided the format and modalities in which it would take up the pleas for hearing. "We can first take up the pan-India batch, followed by the Assam and Tripura cases," the bench said.

CJI Surya Kant added that there were two clusters of petitions challenging the CAA 2019. These were previously classified into, Assam–Tripura matters and those cases concerning the rest of the country.

The petitioners have moved the top court challenging the CAA Act and sought appropriate directions and orders.

The court said that the pleas will will be heard on May 5 and for half a day on May 6. The Respondents Centre (supporting the CAA) will be heard during the rest of half day on May 6 and on May 7.