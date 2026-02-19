Bihar: Class 10 girl ends life over being denied entry into exam hall for being late; government promises action

PATNA: Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Thursday said that his department will take cognisance of the reported suicide of a class 10 girl in Patna's Masaurhi locality after she was allegedly denied entry in the exam hall as she appeared late by 10 minutes.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, speaking during a protest staged outside the Bihar Legislative Council, had demanded strict action against the individual who denied entry to the girl.

Speaking outside the assembly, Kumar said, "As I go to my office from here, I will definitely take cognisance of this case."