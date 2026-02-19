Indore water contamination deaths: Congress protests in MP Assembly, demands resignation of two ministers

BHOPAL: The issue of the recent deaths in Bhagirathpura locality of Indore due to acute diarrhoeal outbreak triggered by contaminated water and the September-October 2025 deaths of kids due to cough syrup poisoning in Chhindwara district rocked the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

Alleging that both the killer tragedies were caused due to systematic failure for which the blame couldn’t squarely be put on officials alone, the opposition Congress MLAs led by the leader of opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar trooped into the well of the House, demanding the resignation of two ministers – deputy CM-health minister Rajendra Shukla and urban development-housing-parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

With the Congress MLAs protesting in the well of the House, demanding the resignation of the two ministers and a debate on the issue of the Indore deaths, the Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar had to adjourn the House four times between 11.52 am and 2.40 pm.

The opposition MLAs finally returned to their seats in the afternoon, only after the Speaker allowed the discussion on the Indore deaths through an adjournment motion on Friday.

The issue was raised in the Question Hour through a specific query on the water contamination deaths by Singhar.

In the written reply, the deputy CM-health minister Rajendra Shukla stated that 20 deaths had happened due to acute diarrhoeal disease (ADD) in Bhagirathpura (Indore) since December 21, 2025. In response to a supplementary query by the LoP, the minister added that at the time the question was asked by Singhar, the official death count stood at 20, but after that two more deaths happened for the same reason, taking the toll to 22 now.

“Investigation of water samples of the concerned locality and stool (fecal/poop) samples of affected patients at National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections (NIRBI-Kolkata) MGM Medical College Indore and District Public Health Laboratory (DPHL-Indore) have confirmed E.coli infection and cholera outbreak,” Shukla told the House.