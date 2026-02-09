Indore water contamination deaths: Commission seeks records and evidence from all concerned

BHOPAL: Nearly two weeks after its constitution to investigate the deadly water contamination in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, the one-man commission headed by former Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta on Monday issued a public notice seeking records and evidence related to the case.
The Commission, appointed by the MP High Court, has requested submissions from affected citizens, family members, public representatives, doctors, hospitals, social organisations, contractors, government officials, or anyone in Bhagirathpura and surrounding areas who possesses relevant information, records, or evidence.
The requested information includes complaints or applications regarding drinking water contamination, medical records, hospital admission slips, discharge summaries, death certificates, photographs or videos of pipeline leaks, sewage ingress or damage, tender documents related to water supply, work orders, inspection reports, or any other material pertinent to the investigation.
Records and evidence can be submitted in writing, in person, at the Commission’s office at Scheme No. 140, RCM 10, First Floor, Anand Van, by 28 February 2026, according to the official statement.
The Commission is tasked with investigating the causes of water pollution, administrative lapses, responsibility of officials, public health impact, and recommending remedial measures.
On 27 January 2026, a double-judge bench of the MP High Court in Indore had ordered the formation of the one-man Commission to probe the contamination in Bhagirathpura and its wider impact on public health. The Court directed the Commission to determine whether the drinking water was contaminated, identify the source and nature of contamination (sewage ingress, industrial discharge, pipeline damage, etc.), assess public health consequences, examine medical responses, and propose both immediate and long-term solutions.
The High Court also mandated the Commission to identify officials responsible for the incident and suggest compensation guidelines for affected residents, particularly vulnerable groups. The Commission has the powers of a Civil Court, including summoning officials and witnesses, obtaining records from government departments, hospitals, laboratories, and civic bodies, ordering water quality testing through accredited laboratories, and conducting spot inspections.
“All state authorities, including the district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation, Public Health Engineering Department, and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, shall extend full cooperation and provide records as sought by the Commission,” the Court directed. The Commission is required to submit an interim report four weeks after proceedings commence.
Since 24 October 2025, 33 people—mostly elderly residents of Bhagirathpura—have died, although authorities have attributed only 16 deaths to water contamination-related health issues. Petitioners have described the government’s claims, based on a death audit committee report, as an attempted cover-up. The High Court previously held that the official report on deaths lacked proper basis or supporting records.
The High Court will hear the related petitions on 5 March 2026, when the government is expected to provide a detailed analysis of each death and ensure that at least one member of the five-member death audit committee, which includes experts from MGM Medical College, Indore, is present in Court.