Indore water contamination deaths: Commission seeks records and evidence from all concerned

BHOPAL: Nearly two weeks after its constitution to investigate the deadly water contamination in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, the one-man commission headed by former Madhya Pradesh High Court Judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta on Monday issued a public notice seeking records and evidence related to the case.

The Commission, appointed by the MP High Court, has requested submissions from affected citizens, family members, public representatives, doctors, hospitals, social organisations, contractors, government officials, or anyone in Bhagirathpura and surrounding areas who possesses relevant information, records, or evidence.

The requested information includes complaints or applications regarding drinking water contamination, medical records, hospital admission slips, discharge summaries, death certificates, photographs or videos of pipeline leaks, sewage ingress or damage, tender documents related to water supply, work orders, inspection reports, or any other material pertinent to the investigation.

Records and evidence can be submitted in writing, in person, at the Commission’s office at Scheme No. 140, RCM 10, First Floor, Anand Van, by 28 February 2026, according to the official statement.

The Commission is tasked with investigating the causes of water pollution, administrative lapses, responsibility of officials, public health impact, and recommending remedial measures.

On 27 January 2026, a double-judge bench of the MP High Court in Indore had ordered the formation of the one-man Commission to probe the contamination in Bhagirathpura and its wider impact on public health. The Court directed the Commission to determine whether the drinking water was contaminated, identify the source and nature of contamination (sewage ingress, industrial discharge, pipeline damage, etc.), assess public health consequences, examine medical responses, and propose both immediate and long-term solutions.