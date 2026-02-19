Manipur CM interacts with displaced persons from Meitei, Kuki-Zo communities

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday said his government’s priority was to remove the trust deficit between the two communities and help internally displaced persons (IDPs) return to their homes with peace and goodwill.

For the first time since May 2023 when Manipur was engulfed by ethnic violence, the Chief Minister of the state interacted with IDPs of Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities together.

Khemchand interacted with Kuki-Zo IDPs of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi through video conference and met Meitei IDPs at an IDP centre in Imphal. On the occasion, the government released Rs 33 crore to the IDPs through direct benefit transfer.

During the interaction, the IDPs of both communities narrated the hardship they faced in the last three years.

A young Kuki girl from Kangpokpi district told him to consider her as his daughter and said she was facing difficulties in pursuing her post-graduation. Similarly, a Meitei woman pleaded with him to allow her to return to her home in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh.