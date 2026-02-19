No evidence of forcible conversion in Michaelpatti girl case: CBI to SC

NEW DELHI: Complying with the Supreme Court’s directions issued in November last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a status report on Tuesday stating that its probe into the 2022 suicide of a Class 12 student, Lavanya, at Michaelpatti in Thanjavur district found “no evidence of attempts to force religious conversion.”

“The allegations of attempts to convert her to Christianity at the missionary-run Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School could not be substantiated. The harassment by the hostel warden led to the suicide,” the CBI told a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma.

Following the student’s death in 2022, a nationwide controversy erupted after some political leaders alleged that she was pressured to convert to Christianity, a claim earlier rejected by the state police.

The CBI submitted its status report along with the chargesheet in the case.

“Allegations pertaining to attempts at conversion by the convent sisters and teachers of Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Michaelpatti, could not be established,” the chargesheet filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate stated.