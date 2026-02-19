SC stays HC order restraining TN Waqf board from exercising functions

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a Madras High Court order restraining the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board from exercising any powers and functions after observing that the mandate of two members of the Board being non-Muslim was not fulfilled.

While issuing notice to the Tamil Nadu government and others seeking their responses on the petition filed by the waqf board challenging the High Court's January 8 order, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, observed that it was staying the HC order, noting that its (Waqf boards) constitution was prima facie not in accordance with the provisions of law.

The Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed by the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board in the top court challenging the Madras HC's order restraining it from exercising its statutory functions and roles.

The SLP was taken up for hearing on Thursday and the bench pronounced the ruling also after a brief hearing.

Senior Counsel P Wilson, appearing for the Board, submitted that while eight members had already been appointed, three members were yet to be nominated due to the practical difficulties arising from the Bar Council elections, since the statute mandates the appointment of a Bar Council member.

He further apprised the top court that the continued non-functioning of the Board would significantly affect its administrative responsibilities, particularly in view of the impending month of Ramzan.