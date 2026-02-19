'These things happen': Tharoor praises AI Summit, says 'some glitches' common in large events

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday praised the India AI Impact Summit, stating that the first couple of days had gone extremely well and described the attendance of international leadreship at the summit as "impressive."

In apparent reference to the recent controversy over the display of a Chinese-made robot at a stall of the Galgotias University at the AI Summit Expo, Shashi Tharoor said "some glitches" can happen at any "large event."

His remarks come a day after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi dubbed the ongoing AI Summit in Delhi a "disorganised PR spectacle" and alleged that Chinese products were being showcased there.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders have also criticised the event, saying alleged mismanagement has resulted in "embarrassment" for the country.

Responding to a reporter's question after the launch event of his new book on Narayana Guru, Tharoor said, "Though I have not had the chance to go to the summit, I am speaking there tomorrow. From what I understand, these first couple of days have gone extremely well. There have been some glitches, some organisational things, these things happen in a large event."

"But by and large what has been impressive is the attendance... a number of presidents, prime ministers, and world leaders are here, and they've come with a strong message of wanting to see a newly integrated world in AI development, where the impact upon society would be the principle," Tharoor said.