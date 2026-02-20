All tourist destinations in J&K to reopen by May, says CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced that all tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir that were shut after the terror attack in Pahalgam would be reopened by May, and nine new tourist spots would also be opened in the Union Territory.

“Tourism is a very important sector and field for J&K. And how we worked to revive tourism in the region after last year’s Pahalgam terror attack only I know,” Omar said while winding up the discussion on grants for departments under his charge on Thursday.

Following the attack on April 22, 2025, when militants attacked tourists at Baisaran Meadows in Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and a local ponywala, tourism in Jammu and Kashmir suffered a major setback. Tourist footfall in Kashmir dropped from 34.98 lakh in 2024 to 11.16 lakh, while in the Jammu region it fell from 2.01 crore in 2024 to 1.62 lakh in 2025.

“After Pahalgam attack, the tourism stakeholders were apprehensive that for the next 2-3 years, none will see towards J&K as far as tourism is concerned,” Omar said.

He said the government worked hard and reached out to tour operators and tourism stakeholders across the country. “We revived tourism even when we had to tell people that you can come to Kashmir but can’t visit Doodpathri, Yousmarg, etc,” the CM said.

“Go to Sonamarg and Gulmarg today, the hotels are fully occupied. Srinagar hotels have 30-40% occupancy,” he said, adding that tourism has revived. The places he referred to include Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Srinagar, Doodpathri and Yousmarg.