Army recovers weapons, supplies in J&K's Rajouri day after foiling infiltration bid

SRINAGAR: A day after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of J&K's Rajouri, troops on Friday recovered blood stained tracks, an AK-47 rifle and supplies. Meanwhile, Pakistani troops reportedly breached border ceasefire in Nowgam sector in Kupwara in north Kashmir.

Jammu-based defence spokesman said security personnel conducted a massive search operation in the area and the drones and UAVs were also used for aerial surveillance during the operation.

“During the search operation, heavily blood stained tracks were observed, indicating serious injuries to the militants. The war-like stores including an AK-47 rifle, two magazines along with other ammunition, three rucksacks, blankets, rations and clothing were recovered,” the spokesman said.

He said the search operation is going on amid heightened vigilance and firm domination of the area.