Army recovers weapons, supplies in J&K's Rajouri day after foiling infiltration bid

SRINAGAR: A day after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of J&K's Rajouri, troops on Friday recovered blood stained tracks, an AK-47 rifle and supplies. Meanwhile, Pakistani troops reportedly breached border ceasefire in Nowgam sector in Kupwara in north Kashmir.
Jammu-based defence spokesman said security personnel conducted a massive search operation in the area and the drones and UAVs were also used for aerial surveillance during the operation.
“During the search operation, heavily blood stained tracks were observed, indicating serious injuries to the militants. The war-like stores including an AK-47 rifle, two magazines along with other ammunition, three rucksacks, blankets, rations and clothing were recovered,” the spokesman said.
He said the search operation is going on amid heightened vigilance and firm domination of the area.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Army on Friday reportedly violated border ceasefire along the LoC in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, sources said.
They said Pakistani troops fired from small arms towards the army position in the Nowgam sector. “The army men returned the fire with similar calibre weapons,” sources said.
However, there was no official confirmation.
The reported ceasefire violation took place when Northern command chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma was in North Kashmir to review the anti-infiltration grid and assess operational preparedness along the LoC.
“During his visit, the Army Commander interacted with the troops, commending them for their battle-hardened resilience, indomitable courage and unwavering commitment to duty,” Army’s Northern command said in a post on X.
Lt Gen Sharma exhorted all ranks to relentlessly refine their professional acumen and harness emerging technologies, ensuring they remain formidable in action and mission-ready in defence of the nation.
Army has beefed up vigil and security along the LoC across Jammu and Kashmir to foil infiltration attempts by militants from across the border.
Security officials apprehend that with melting of snow in upper reaches, Pakistan may attempt to push militants into J&K to foment trouble in the region, which has witnessed significant drop in militancy violence over the years.