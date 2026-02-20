'Brahminical mindset': Bihar CPI(ML) MLA criticises SC stay on UGC reforms in Assembly; phrase expunged

PATNA: CPI (ML) MLA Sandeep Saurabh used the phrase "Brahminical mindset" while discussing the UGC’s equity regulations during Bihar Assembly on Friday, evoking sharp reactions from BJP members.
The CPI (ML) MLA used the phrase when he was speaking on the issue of UGC’s equity reforms under an adjournment motion in the House.
The Speaker Prem Kumar later expunged the word from the proceedings.
Raising the issue under an adjournment motion, MLA Saurabh appealed to Bihar government to implement the UGC Equity Act to address caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions.
He argued that such a framework was essential to eliminate caste prejudice and ensure social justice on university campuses.
The incidents of caste-based discrimination continue to surface from universities and higher education institutions across Bihar and the country, he stated, while citing example of the 2016 death of Rohith Vemula at the University of Hyderabad, the 2019 case of a medical student Payal in Mumbai, and the 2023 death of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki.
“These are examples of institutional killings linked to caste discrimination and harassment,” he alleged.
According to a report submitted by the UGC to the Supreme Court and a parliamentary panel, incidents of caste-based harassment in higher educational institutions increased by 118 percent between 2019 and 2024, he claimed, alleging that the Supreme Court put a stay on the UGC regulations following protests “sponsored by a Brahmanical mindset”.
Reacting sharply to CPI (ML) member’s remark, deputy chief minister and BJP member Vijay Kumar Sinha accused the opposition of attempting to “inject the poison of casteism” and weaken the nation.
“Why are such words being used? It reflects your mindset,” he hit back at CPI (ML) MLA. He asserted that the government respected every community and did not support divisive language.
Revealing his own experience, Sinha said that he had faced ragging during his time at a technical college in Muzaffarpur despite belonging to the Bhumihar Brahmin community.
“I was even expelled from the hostel,” he said, arguing that discrimination and harassment cannot be viewed solely through a caste lens. He also questioned opposition members for challenging decisions of constitutional institutions while holding constitutional positions themselves.
As the uproar increased, Speaker Prem Kumar intervened and directed that the word “Brahmin” be expunged from the official proceedings of the assembly in order to restore order in the House.