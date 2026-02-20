'Brahminical mindset': Bihar CPI(ML) MLA criticises SC stay on UGC reforms in Assembly; phrase expunged

PATNA: CPI (ML) MLA Sandeep Saurabh used the phrase "Brahminical mindset" while discussing the UGC’s equity regulations during Bihar Assembly on Friday, evoking sharp reactions from BJP members.

The CPI (ML) MLA used the phrase when he was speaking on the issue of UGC’s equity reforms under an adjournment motion in the House.

The Speaker Prem Kumar later expunged the word from the proceedings.

Raising the issue under an adjournment motion, MLA Saurabh appealed to Bihar government to implement the UGC Equity Act to address caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions.

He argued that such a framework was essential to eliminate caste prejudice and ensure social justice on university campuses.

The incidents of caste-based discrimination continue to surface from universities and higher education institutions across Bihar and the country, he stated, while citing example of the 2016 death of Rohith Vemula at the University of Hyderabad, the 2019 case of a medical student Payal in Mumbai, and the 2023 death of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki.

“These are examples of institutional killings linked to caste discrimination and harassment,” he alleged.