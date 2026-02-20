By donating organs to others, deceased Kerala baby now immortal: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tributes to Aalin Sherin Abraham, the 10-month-old girl from Kerala whose parents donated her organs after her death, saying that the child has become immortal.

Soren said that his government would take all steps to strengthen the state's organ donation policy.

Losing a child is the most unbearable moment for the parents, Soren said in a post on X.

"At a time of grief, the decision of Mrs Sherin N John and Mr Arun Abraham to donate the organs of their beloved child is not ordinary, but an example of remarkable courage, sacrifice, and compassion. This wasn't just organ donation; it was a living testament to their unwavering faith in humanity," Soren said on Thursday.

"Though Alin's life was brief, today she lives on as hope in many homes - and has become immortal," he said.