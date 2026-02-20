Delhi police books Youth Congress leaders on charges of criminal conspiracy for protest at AI Summit

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers for staging a protest at the India AI Impact Summit venue in New Delhi, reported PTI.

An FIR has been registered at Tilak Marg police station invoking serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal conspiracy, hurt to a public servant, assault on and obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, unlawful assembly, and common intention.

The police action came after a group of protesters marched into Exhibition Hall No. 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans such as "India-US Trade Deal," "Epstein Files," and "PM is compromised," which soon resulted in a commotion.

The police said they are probing an alleged "wider conspiracy angle" in connection with the protests.

"The four arrested accused will be produced before the Patiala House Court. Several serious sections have been invoked in the FIR," ACP (New Delhi), Devesh Mahla was quoted as saying by PTI.

The police initially detained around 10 IYC workers and later registered the arrest of four leaders: Krishna Hari, national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary in Bihar; Ajay Kumar, head of IYC's Uttar Pradesh unit; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana.

Delhi Police is also questioning IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib at the Parliament Street police station, and a hunt is on to arrest the remaining agitators, a senior police officer said.