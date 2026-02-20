Youth Congress workers stage shirtless protest at AI Impact Summit venue; BJP calls it 'shameful'

Around ten Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers were detained after staging a brief shirtless protest inside an exhibition hall at the AI Impact Summit being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The protesters marched into Exhibition Hall No. 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans such as "India-US Trade Deal", "Epstein Files", and "PM is compromised", which soon resulted in a commotion.

The ensuing melee witnessed heated exchanges between some attendees of the mega event and a few protesters.

Security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the protesters out of the hall before taking them to Tilak Marg police station.

A senior police officer said the individuals were removed immediately to prevent any disruption to law and order and confirmed that authorities would not allow any breach of security at the international event.

Posting a video of the protest, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said the question being asked was: why exactly did young Congress workers need to raise their voices against the "compromised PM" inside the AI Summit?