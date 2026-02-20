Youth Congress workers stage shirtless protest at AI Impact Summit venue; BJP calls it 'shameful'

Around ten Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers were detained after staging a brief shirtless protest inside an exhibition hall at the AI Impact Summit being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
The protesters marched into Exhibition Hall No. 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans such as "India-US Trade Deal", "Epstein Files", and "PM is compromised", which soon resulted in a commotion.
The ensuing melee witnessed heated exchanges between some attendees of the mega event and a few protesters.
Security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the protesters out of the hall before taking them to Tilak Marg police station.
A senior police officer said the individuals were removed immediately to prevent any disruption to law and order and confirmed that authorities would not allow any breach of security at the international event.
Posting a video of the protest, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said the question being asked was: why exactly did young Congress workers need to raise their voices against the "compromised PM" inside the AI Summit?
"In a country where the media, the system, and the prime minister himself have already been compromised, what platform remains to raise a voice against it? If we protest on the streets, we are stopped.
Under the guise of IT Rules, social media posts against the government are taken down. The media has become the government's mouthpiece. So, what avenue remains open to us?" the Youth Congress asked.
"We are not against the AI Summit. We are against the compromises being made with India's interests. When the country's farmers are being bargained away, anti-India trade agreements are being signed, and the youth are kept unemployed while being dragged into politics of hate, should we stay silent?" it asked.
"This country belongs to 140 crore citizens. If we know how to walk the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, we also know how to walk the path shown by Sardar Bhagat Singh. We will never allow the interests of the country's youth and farmers to be bargained away.
Inquilab Zindabad," the IYC said in its post in Hindi.
Delhi Police personnel deployed at the venue indicated that security inside the exhibition halls would be further strengthened following the incident.
The protest lasted only a few minutes but surprised visitors and delegates, given the scale and international importance of the AI Impact Summit that India is currently hosting.
The summit, being held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in the presence of several international dignitaries and leaders of major technology companies.
Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday slammed the Congress over the protest staged by its youth wing workers at the ongoing AI Impact Summit, alleging that a "ruckus" was created at the venue to sabotage India's global image under the direction of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.
Reacting to the protest, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "At a time when India is hosting a prestigious global AI Summit, showcasing its innovation and leadership in technology, the Congress party chose disruption over dignity."
The BJP IT department head criticised Congress workers for taking off their shirts and creating a ruckus at the venue, saying the act was "clearly designed to embarrass India on the world stage."
"When the nation is striving to position itself as a global technology powerhouse, such conduct only serves the interests of those who wish to see India falter," he added.
"Political opposition is a democratic right, but sabotaging India's global image is not," Malviya charged, stressing, "India deserves better."
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X, "Shame on the Congress Party. Congress behaves like Urban Naxals. Cong is an anti-India party."
He alleged that Congress workers stormed the AI Impact Summit venue and raised "objectionable slogans on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi."
"Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party, and the Gandhi-Vadra family should apologise to the country and its youth," Bhandari demanded.
(With inputs from PTI)