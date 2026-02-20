Answer to 'abject surrender' lies in 'grips', 'chokes' placed on PM: Rahul on India-US trade deal

Rahul said that on the one hand is the criminal case against businessman Gautam Adani in the US and on the other hand is the Epstein scandal.

"Three million files not released. We all know that (Union minister) Hardeep Puri is involved in the files, we know Mr. Anil Ambani is involved in the files and we also know the prime minister's name appears and the PM is most likely involved in the files," he said.

On the other side, there is China, Gandhi said and referred to the unreleased book of former Army chief MM Naravane.

"So on one side there is the Chinese who are sitting in our border and on the other side there is the US. Our PM is torn between these grips. He is trapped, everybody knows it, everybody can see it. The problem is that the real grip on Mr Narendra Modi is the fake image that he has built, that has been built for him, an image that has required huge amounts of money," Rahul said.

"The key to that image is now in the hands of the US and that is why Indian farmers are going to suffer, Indian textile is going to suffer, we will be forced to buy imports from the US. But most important is the data. The fact that our data is being handed over by Mr Narendra Modi to American companies, to the US, for a pittance," he said.

"Mark my words, we are going to become a data colony. Why did a country of the size of India hand away everything, including our data, textile industry and our agriculture sector, for what and why? The answer is in the grips and chokes that are applied on the PM," Gandhi added.

The Congress has alleged that Modi has "surrendered" before US President Donald Trump in agreeing to the deal, which, it claimed, will "devastate" the livelihoods of crores of farmers across states and sacrifice India's energy security, digital sovereignty and economic self-reliance.

It said trade agreements should not become a path to slavery by "sacrificing a country's sovereignty", and asserted that national interest cannot be mortgaged under the guise of a trade pact.