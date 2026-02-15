'Witnessing betrayal of Indian farmers': Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on Centre over US trade deal

Posing questions to the prime minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked what it means to import Dried Distillers' Grains (DDG).

"Does it mean that Indian cattle will be fed distillers' grains made from GM American corn? Won't this effectively make our milk products dependent on the US agricultural industry?" he questioned.

Gandhi further inquired that if India allows the import of GM soy oil.

"What would its implications be on soy farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and across the country? How will they withstand another price shock?" he asked.

"When you say 'additional products', what does that include? Does this indicate pressure to open pulses and other crops to US imports over time?" he questioned.

He also asked, "What does it mean to remove 'non-trade barriers'? Will India be pressured in the future to loosen its stance on GM crops, weaken procurement, or reduce MSPs and bonuses?"