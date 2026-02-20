'MODI' governance is Maximum Optics Damaging India: Jairam Ramesh slams PM over AI summit

NEW DELHI: In an indirect attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the AI Impact Summit, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that the "self-declared Vishwaguru" is busy giving the world "gyaan through acronyms."

In a post on X, reacting to the meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump in Washington DC during the Board of Peace event on Thursday, Ramesh said the romance between the United States and Pakistan continues unabated.

He alleged that Pakistan has paid no price on the global stage for orchestrating the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, calling it a "depressing commentary" on the Modi government's diplomacy that no amount of spin-doctoring can erase. He said this was evident from recent developments in Washington.

"The romance between the USA and Pakistan continues unabated. It was on display yet again in Washington DC yesterday. That Pakistan has paid no price whatsoever on the world stage for orchestrating the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 is a depressing commentary on the Modi Govt's diplomacy which no amount of spindoctoring can erase. It is all-too-evident," Ramesh wrote.