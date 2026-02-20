MP Minister Vijayvargiya uses unparliamentary word for LoP Singhar in assembly; CM Yadav apologises

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stirred a controversy when he used an unparliamentary word for the Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, prompting speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to express regret.

During the discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the Assembly on Thursday, the parliamentary affairs minister lost his cool, triggering an uproar.

While participating in the discussion, Singhar cited an agreement between the government and the Adani group in Singrauli and claimed the government was preparing to pay the company Rs 1.25 lakh crore over 25 years in the name of power purchase.

Minister Vishwas Sarang objected to this and said the name of a person not present in the House should not be mentioned, while Vijayvargiya accused Singhar of giving false information.

Singhar hit back, saying he was willing to provide proof if needed.

This led to a heated debate and exchange of accusations between the two, during which Vijayvargiya used an unparliamentary word.

Following this, opposition Congress members sought Vijayvargiya's resignation, and amid the ruckus, Tomar adjourned the House for a while.

When the House reconvened, Tomar regretted the "uncomfortable situation".