‘No oxygen, biting cold’: Uttarakhand BJP MLA slams Gairsain Assembly venue ahead of budget session

DEHRADUN: BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Lansdowne, Mahant Dilip Rawat, criticised the location of the Bhararisain (Gairsain) Assembly building, sparking controversy as the state's Budget session has been scheduled to be held there from March 9 to March 13.

In a statement that has since gone viral, the three-time legislator questioned the site selection for the Vidhan Sabha, claiming the high-altitude location lacks basic survival conditions.

"The assembly building has been constructed at the wrong site. There is a severe lack of oxygen and the cold is unbearable," Rawat stated.

He argued that the area is prone to heavy snowfall and extreme weather, making it nearly impossible for legislators and staff to function effectively.

The Congress was quick to hit back, alleging that the BJP has no real intention of establishing a functional capital in the hills.

While Gairsain has been declared the summer capital of Uttarakhand, the opposition maintains that the government has failed to develop even the most basic infrastructure in the region.

"It is clear that BJP leaders do not want to serve the people of the mountains. This is just an excuse to avoid the summer capital," a Congress spokesperson remarked.