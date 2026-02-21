'Fake sites using my name appear frequently': CJI Surya Kant raises concern over rise in cybercrime cases

JAIPUR: The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on Friday raised serious concerns over the growing threat of cybercrime in the country, revealing that he has been targeted by cybercriminals as well.

His remarks, made during the inauguration of a three-day cybersecurity seminar in Jaipur, triggered a wider discussion on digital safety and trust in the online space.

Addressing the seminar, the CJI said that fake websites using his identity appear frequently. “Every other day, I see a new website in my name. One day, a girl like my sister and my daughter received messages from a website in my name. Fortunately, the language in those messages was not offensive, as they likely knew about me and my views,” he said.

He added that the matter was immediately reported to cybercrime authorities, which helped trace the operators. However, he noted that the websites were being run from Nigeria, highlighting the cross-border nature of such offences. “This demonstrates the complexity of this crime. Cybercrime knows no boundaries,” he said.

Surya Kant described artificial intelligence as a game-changer for improving access to justice but warned that cyber offences are expanding beyond financial fraud. He said cybercrime now threatens public trust and noted that around 6.6 million cybercrime complaints are pending across the country.