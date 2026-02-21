'Fake sites using my name appear frequently': CJI Surya Kant raises concern over rise in cybercrime cases

JAIPUR: The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on Friday raised serious concerns over the growing threat of cybercrime in the country, revealing that he has been targeted by cybercriminals as well.
His remarks, made during the inauguration of a three-day cybersecurity seminar in Jaipur, triggered a wider discussion on digital safety and trust in the online space.
Addressing the seminar, the CJI said that fake websites using his identity appear frequently. “Every other day, I see a new website in my name. One day, a girl like my sister and my daughter received messages from a website in my name. Fortunately, the language in those messages was not offensive, as they likely knew about me and my views,” he said.
He added that the matter was immediately reported to cybercrime authorities, which helped trace the operators. However, he noted that the websites were being run from Nigeria, highlighting the cross-border nature of such offences. “This demonstrates the complexity of this crime. Cybercrime knows no boundaries,” he said.
Surya Kant described artificial intelligence as a game-changer for improving access to justice but warned that cyber offences are expanding beyond financial fraud. He said cybercrime now threatens public trust and noted that around 6.6 million cybercrime complaints are pending across the country.
The CJI explained that multiple messages had been circulated through sites using his identity and that he was personally aware of these activities. He stressed that awareness in local languages is key to prevention, as victims often struggle to understand digital threats.
Referring to a recent case, he said an elderly couple had complained about a “digital arrest” scam in which their life savings were allegedly wiped out within minutes. The court took suo motu cognisance of the issue, and he said he continues to monitor the matter closely. “I have passed several strict orders in this regard. The judiciary will take every possible step to eradicate this problem,” he said.
He also cited data shared during the seminar indicating that cybercriminals have allegedly siphoned off about Rs 55,000 crore from ordinary citizens nationwide, calling it a clear case of extortion and robbery.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who attended the event, said the state government is committed to tackling cyber offences. He announced plans to establish a special cyber court to strengthen action against digital crimes, adding that offenders would face punishment whether crimes are committed physically or online.