Southeast Asian cybercrime syndicates parking ‘digital arrest’ money in bogus bank accounts in India

BHOPAL: Bank accounts opened in the names of business firms/NGOs existing only on paper or in the names of individuals projecting as officials of bogus firms are being used to park proceeds of cybercrimes committed against Indians by gangs operating from Southeast Asia.

A multi-layered international cybercrime racket being run from Cambodia recently used the services of multiple inter-state rings involved in opening and providing mule accounts to park Rs 1.34 crore extorted from a retired professor and wife from Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, by placing them under digital arrest for 28 long days.

Probe has revealed that cyber fraudsters, possibly operating from Cambodia, who posed as Mumbai crime branch sleuths, first convinced the retired professor and his wife about a SIM card issued in the professor’s name and a bank account operating in his name, having been used in laundering Rs 247 crore.

“After petrifying the elderly couple into believing that their identity proofs were used to commit major money laundering, the fraudsters kept them under digital arrest for 28 days during November-December 2025, and then extorted Rs 1.34 crore from them. The major cyber fraud was reported to the Ratlam district police, only after the couple’s son came from Canada and found his parents had become victims of a massive digital arrest fraud,” a senior police officer in Ratlam district said on Sunday.

A case was subsequently registered at the DD Nagar police station in the western MP district, and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the fraud.

“As the investigations progressed, the detailed analysis of the IP addresses used in the crime revealed a strong possibility of the digital arrest fraud having originated from Cambodia. Subsequent investigations led the SIT to multiple rackets in different states of India, that were providing mule accounts (bank accounts used by criminals to receive, transfer or launder illicit funds) to the international racket,” Ratlam district police superintendent Amit Kumar told TNIE.