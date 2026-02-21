Home Ministry to send 480 companies of Central forces to Bengal, even ahead of poll dates announcement

KOLKATA: Following the Election Commission of India directives, the Union Home Ministry has decided to send 480 companies of Central forces to West Bengal. The move comes well ahead of the announcement of the dates of the assembly elections in the State.

According to the Ministry, in the first phase, over 240 companies of CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP, and SSB will be deployed in Bengal on 1 March, and the remaining 240 companies will be deployed on 10 March.

The Ministry has informed the matter to the state Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Home Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP).

With the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State since 4 November last year, there have been incidents of violence protesting against the SIR exercise, and attacks on poll observers’ vehicles in different parts of the State.

The Supreme Court (SC) has also expressed serious concern on these incidents on Friday and asked the DGP Peeyush Pandey to submit a status report in connection with measures taken by the State government to prevent violence.