Modi, Lula agree to push India–Brazil trade beyond $20 billion in five years

India and Brazil on Saturday set a bilateral trade target of more than USD 20 billion in the next five years, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, focusing on areas including critical minerals and security.

Modi said relations between India and Brazil have long benefitted from President Lula's visionary outlook and inspiring leadership. He asserted that when India and Brazil work together, the voice of the Global South becomes stronger.

"India and Brazil's partnership on the global stage has been strong and influential. As democratic nations, we will continue to advance the priorities and aspirations of the Global South. When India and Brazil work together, the voice of the Global South becomes stronger and more confident," Modi said in his media statement after the talks.

He also noted that Brazil is India's largest trade partner in Latin America. "We are committed to taking the India-Brazil trade beyond USD 20 billion in the next five years," the prime minister said.

Modi also said both countries agree that terrorism and its supporters are enemies of all humanity.

"We believe that all problems must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India and Brazil are unanimous that terrorism and its supporters are enemies of all humanity. We also agree that reform of global institutions is essential to address the challenges of our time. We will continue to work together in this direction," he said.