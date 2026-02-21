PM Modi meets global AI CEOs at Seva Teerth to discuss future of artificial intelligence

NEW DELHI: Seva Teerth, which houses Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s newly relocated office (PMO), hosted a distinguished gathering of AI CEOs from around the world on Friday. The leaders met the Prime Minister for a roundtable discussion on artificial intelligence and its growing global influence and impact. The session, organised by the prime minister reflected his efforts to give fresh momentum to AI development.

According to official sources, the startups participating in the roundtable discussed tackling population-scale challenges across key sectors. "In healthcare, they use AI for advanced diagnostics, gene therapy, and efficient patient record management to extend quality care to the last mile. In agriculture, they leverage geospatial and underwater intelligence to boost productivity and help manage climate risks", the PMO said in a statement later.

It added that the group also included ventures focused on cybersecurity, ethical AI, space, social empowerment through vernacular access to justice and education, and modernising legacy systems to strengthen enterprise productivity. "Together, they reflect an ecosystem addressing local needs while building global leadership in AI-driven innovation", it stated.

The AI startups praised India’s sustained efforts to strengthen its artificial intelligence ecosystem. During the roundtable, attendees highlighted the sector’s rapid expansion and significant untapped potential, observing that the global momentum of AI innovation and deployment is increasingly shifting towards India.