AI can substitute everything but integrity: MoS Jitendra Singh at India AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI: Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, on Friday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can never replace integrity, even as it transforms systems across sectors. Addressing the “AI Impact Summit 2026 India”, he said, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) can substitute everything on this planet, but it cannot substitute integrity".

He emphasised that while AI has the potential to transform systems, improve efficiency and widen access, it cannot replace human integrity. Calling for inclusive and ethical use of technology, he invoked the mantra “MANAV”, cited by Narendra Modi in his address on Thursday, to underline the importance of a human-centric approach in the deployment of AI.

He added in his speech that nearly 2,000 obsolete rules have been scrapped over the past decade as India moves towards technology-led governance, adding that capacity building remains crucial for creating a future-ready, AI-driven nation.

In his keynote address, Dr Singh said that in a time of rapid technological transition, institutions must continually upgrade themselves to remain relevant. "Artificial Intelligence, has become an inescapable reality across domains and must be meaningfully integrated into public systems", he said.

He described the most encouraging feature of India’s transformation as the presence of political leadership willing to embrace forward-looking and future-ready ideas. Recalling that discussions around AI-driven governance would have been unimaginable in official discourse a decade and a half ago, he credited Prime Minister Modi’s reform-oriented approach with fostering an environment where innovation and governance reforms progress together.

Dr Singh also highlighted the government’s decade-long effort to eliminate nearly 2,000 outdated regulations. "Many of these regulations, were designed for a different era and could not have anticipated today’s technological advancements. The simplification of procedures, including eliminating unnecessary attestations and redundant practices, reflects a shift towards trust-based governance", he asserted.